Homeowner explains why a $50,000 rooftop solar system was worth it

"As long as my wife and I continue to live in this house, the money saved by installing solar may just be enough to offset the cost."

A homeowner who has lived with rooftop solar for about a decade is pushing back on some of the most common objections to the technology, arguing that even a $50,000 installation can make financial sense over time.

In a firsthand explainer for How-To Geek, the homeowner said that over about 10 years, he has put roughly $50,000 into the setup at his current home, with about $15,000 recouped through tax credits that have since ended.

He acknowledged that the upfront cost is steep but said the long-term math can still be compelling. As he noted, homeowners spending roughly $5,000 a year on electricity would reach about $50,000 in costs in a decade. In 20 years, this will have doubled, especially with utility costs continuing to rise.

"As long as my wife and I continue to live in this house, the money saved by installing solar may just be enough to offset the cost of putting a kid through college," the homeowner wrote.

Electricity is a recurring expense that can strain budgets, so producing more of it at home can function like a hedge against rising utility costs.

The savings can become even more meaningful when solar is paired with electrification. For example, a household paying around $150 a month for electricity and $300 a month for gasoline could shorten the payoff period by charging an electric vehicle at home instead of buying fuel at the pump.

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Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive their utility costs even lower.

There are practical concerns, though, that often stop people from considering rooftop solar in the first place.

As for concerns about reliability, the homeowner challenged this notion, saying their panels have held up through snow, sleet, hail, and high winds without causing leaks in their roof. Panels are built to remain outdoors year-round, and professionally installed rooftop systems generally do not damage a sound roof.

If you're curious about solar, start by comparing the total cost of your current energy use, not just your electric bill, but also what you spend on gasoline and other home energy needs.

With its free tools, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 by supplying competitive bids from local, trusted installers. If you're not ready to commit to the upfront costs, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can still lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Homeowners can also think beyond panels alone. Adding electric appliances over time and upgrading to an EV when the numbers work for your budget can help you get more value from every kilowatt a rooftop solar system produces.

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