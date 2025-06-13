Parent furious after receiving absurd notice from HOA: 'Not even part of their responsibility'

One homeowner who is also a parent and an attorney was furious when their homeowners association overstepped regarding their children's bicycles, according to their post in an anti-HOA subreddit.

They titled their post "Venting" and complained, "My HOA has decided that children's toys and bikes in our BACK YARDS are both 'unaesthetic and a liability for the HOA.'"

It's not uncommon for HOAs to try to control property that's visible from the street. They've been known to block upgrades and money-saving improvements such as solar panels because of how they look. They may also have the right to approve permanent structures such as sheds.

But it takes a truly draconian HOA to try to police temporary, mobile items such as bicycles when they're kept in the backyard.

According to the original poster, this HOA's reasoning didn't pass muster.

"I am a third-generation attorney. I know how liability works," the OP wrote. "I told them that clearly visible toys and bikes in yards that are not even part of their responsibility per the community guidelines are certainly not a liability for the HOA. … They say I don't know what I'm talking about and that they'll fine me if I don't comply! Thanks for the decency when called out, y'all!"

That doesn't leave the OP a lot of leeway. If they want the benefits of bikes for their kids — such as exercise, entertainment, and free, eco-friendly transportation — they could risk a fine. They could also try storing these items in their garage if the HOA will allow it, although children don't always put their belongings away.

The OP could also try changing their HOA's bylaws to embrace a more homeowner-friendly approach. HOAs generally have rules in place to allow residents to make these kinds of updates.

Commenters wanted to be a little more petty.

"If they're asserting responsibility and liability for your backyard, ask for confirmation of this in writing on association letterhead," suggested one user. "Watch how fast these muppets clarify their statements and all mention of liability disappears."

"You're an attorney?" asked another commenter. "Oooooooo, playtime."

