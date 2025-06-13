  • Home Home

Parent furious after receiving absurd notice from HOA: 'Not even part of their responsibility'

"Certainly not a liability for the HOA."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Certainly not a liability for the HOA."

Photo Credit: iStock

One homeowner who is also a parent and an attorney was furious when their homeowners association overstepped regarding their children's bicycles, according to their post in an anti-HOA subreddit.

They titled their post "Venting" and complained, "My HOA has decided that children's toys and bikes in our BACK YARDS are both 'unaesthetic and a liability for the HOA.'"

It's not uncommon for HOAs to try to control property that's visible from the street. They've been known to block upgrades and money-saving improvements such as solar panels because of how they look. They may also have the right to approve permanent structures such as sheds.

But it takes a truly draconian HOA to try to police temporary, mobile items such as bicycles when they're kept in the backyard.

According to the original poster, this HOA's reasoning didn't pass muster.

"I am a third-generation attorney. I know how liability works," the OP wrote. "I told them that clearly visible toys and bikes in yards that are not even part of their responsibility per the community guidelines are certainly not a liability for the HOA. … They say I don't know what I'm talking about and that they'll fine me if I don't comply! Thanks for the decency when called out, y'all!"

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

That doesn't leave the OP a lot of leeway. If they want the benefits of bikes for their kids — such as exercise, entertainment, and free, eco-friendly transportation — they could risk a fine. They could also try storing these items in their garage if the HOA will allow it, although children don't always put their belongings away.

The OP could also try changing their HOA's bylaws to embrace a more homeowner-friendly approach. HOAs generally have rules in place to allow residents to make these kinds of updates.

Commenters wanted to be a little more petty.

"If they're asserting responsibility and liability for your backyard, ask for confirmation of this in writing on association letterhead," suggested one user. "Watch how fast these muppets clarify their statements and all mention of liability disappears."

"You're an attorney?" asked another commenter. "Oooooooo, playtime."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x