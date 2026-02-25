Homeowner calls neighbor to report renters' 'disgusting' backyard: 'Probably the worst thing I've seen here'

If your neighbor's yard resembles a landfill, it's nearly impossible to turn the other cheek. Nor should you, as a Redditor learned after sharing the scene to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit.

"This is my neighbor's garden," the homeowner explained. "They refuse to clean it."

Photo Credit: Reddit



On display was a yard overtaken by debris, including fans, folding chairs, furniture, fast food wrappers, and numerous trash bags. Almost none of the trash was secured, which means it could be easily broken into.

"That's just disgusting, that will attract all kind of rodents…" a commenter reacted. "Not sure where you live or in what country but still that's a health risk."

That person was right. Even though landfills are imperfect solutions to controlling trash and do contribute pollution, hoarding it in an outdoor space is even worse. It can attract skunks, rats, mosquitoes, and other unwanted pests that can cause damage to an entire neighborhood.

Unclean environments like this can induce stress and decrease property values.

"Holy mother of god this is probably the worst thing I've seen here," a user assessed the wall-to-wall collection of trash.

Local pets or wildlife can also be exposed to e-waste, microplastics, and other hazards embedded in the trash. That didn't seem to bother the original poster's neighbors.

"What's worse is that they have two dogs who are always eating from that heap of trash," the OP revealed.

With that information, it's clear the OP had to do something more than just vent on Reddit. Members of the subreddit urged the OP to contact code enforcement to expedite a resolution. After a commenter asked what relationship their neighbors had to the property, the OP outlined their moves.

"They rent it so I called the owner and they should sort it out," they wrote.

"Probably be the best thing, especially if the dogs are just allowed to eat whatever's out there," the commenter replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.