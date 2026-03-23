Contractor faces off with homeowner after HOA gets involved in home upgrade: 'This feels very wrong'

"[They] left me with no contractor, no warranty and a leaking roof."

When installing solar panels, it's not only critical to coordinate with your homeowners association, but to check what you signed up for.

As a Redditor posting to the r/HOA community showed, failing to do so can leave you in a tight spot.

Their story began innocently enough. The original poster had a fully approved solar installation completed in 2020, coinciding with a partial roof replacement managed by the HOA. Everything had gone smoothly, with the roofing contractor and solar installer working together.

However, the OP made a mistake by putting themself on the hook for the roof after the work was completed. The HOA justified that by citing the concurrent solar installation. The roof's warranty ran through December 2025.

This all came to a head after the roof started leaking in October 2025. Against the homeowner's wishes, the HOA sent a different contractor than the one originally used to address the situation, putting the repairs outside the initial warranty.

The leaks continued after the warranty expired. However, since they were linked to the solar installation, the HOA informed the owner that it was their responsibility to fix it.

Understandably, the OP was frustrated.

"They chose a different contractor and used him until the original roofer's warranty expired in December, then left me with no contractor, no warranty and a leaking roof," they wrote. "This feels very wrong."

This isn't the first time an HOA has complicated a homeowner's energy-efficient upgrades. While the upgrade was approved in this case, the community organization seemed to manipulate the situation. Multiple Redditors didn't see much recourse for the OP, either.

There are ways to work with HOAs, but it can be an uphill battle. If you're considering a solar installation, there are options to ease the process and cut costs. Just make sure that an HOA doesn't use the opportunity to box you in.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you're looking to upgrade your home with solar panels and slash your energy costs, it can feel overwhelming even getting started. However, TCD has some resources to make the process much easier (and cheaper).

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

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• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances can further decrease utility bills. TCD's partners, like Mitsubishi, make it easy to find the right system for your home and budget.

The free Palmetto Home app can also help unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades through completing simple everyday actions.

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