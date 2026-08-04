A $38,000 quote left a Massachusetts homeowner weighing mini splits against baseboard heat

"The hard part will be finding a contractor in your area that has set up this kind of equipment."

A Massachusetts homeowner trying to replace an aging oil boiler ran into a problem that will sound familiar to many people exploring home electrification: the clean-energy upgrade they wanted did not align with the system a contractor proposed to install.

Instead of taking advantage of the home's existing multizone hydronic baseboards, the homeowner said the contractor's $38,000 proposal instead relied heavily on mini-splits — and did not include the cost of removing the old boiler or oil tanks.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit's r/heatpumps forum, the original poster said their late-1980s split-level house in Massachusetts is roughly 2,000 square feet and still depends on an oil boiler more than 25 years old for heat.

The OP explained that they were "just hoping to get some additional opinions into possible system options/recommendations and to get an idea if this quote is even reasonable or not."

As described in the post, a Mass Save contractor proposed two non-ducted mini-splits, one ducted heat pump system that would require new ductwork, and a heat pump water heater.

However, the homeowner clarified that their main goal was to upgrade their home's heating and hot water, not add more cooling, as the home's air-conditioning system is still fairly new. To that end, the OP wondered whether an air-to-water heat pump could work with the house's existing eight-zone hydronic baseboards.

While commenters indicated that continuing to utilize the hydronic baseboards was potentially doable, they warned that doing so would be considered a somewhat niche option.

"The hard part will be finding a contractor in your area that has set up this kind of equipment," noted one Redditor. "That $38K quote does sound really high as well."

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Why does it matter?

The exchange points to the real-world challenges of home electrification. Homeowners may want lower emissions and lower energy costs, but the most practical solution on paper does not always match their preferences, existing infrastructure, or the experience level of local installers.

The homeowner also made clear they did not want to replace one fossil-fuel system with another, saying they wanted to avoid "investing in a system relying on a different fossil fuel," which ruled out a move to natural gas.

Heat pumps are far more energy-efficient than many traditional HVAC systems because they transfer heat rather than creating it. They can also provide both heating and cooling through a single setup.

These advantages can translate to lower monthly utility bills over time, while tax credits and rebates can help reduce upfront costs, especially when homeowners compare options using tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For households that do not need a whole-home overhaul, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. This kind of targeted heating and cooling option may appeal to homeowners looking to fix comfort issues without taking on a major renovation.

What can I do?

Homeowners looking to electrify their HVAC systems should obtain multiple bids to compare options and prices. Responding to the OP, several commenters urged them to seek additional bids from contractors with deeper experience in hydronic or hybrid heat pump systems.

Additionally, like the OP, before sizing new equipment, homeowners should complete air-sealing and insulation improvements, which can lower heating demand.

The online discussion also showed how much available incentives can influence a homeowner's decision. In the thread, the OP emphasized that state incentives covered heat pump installations but not electric boilers, and that heat pumps qualified for a reduced electric rate during heating season.

Some commentators shared their own personal electrification success stories.

"We saved 75% of the energy required to heat based on 900 gallons of oil used per year," wrote one Redditor.

To take the cost-saving and environmental benefits of home electrification even further, many homeowners pair their efficient new electric appliances with home solar panels. For people looking for more information about pairing electrification with rooftop solar, EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool.

And for anyone still comparing ducted systems, mini-splits, or alternatives that work with an existing layout, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can be another place to review different options before signing a contract.

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