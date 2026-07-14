Homeowner sees power use fall by 55% after adding heat pumps and mini-splits

"At first I thought it was a fluke – that it couldn't be more than 20-30%."

A homeowner who completed several electrification upgrades at the same time says the payoff has been worth it: power use dropped by more than 55% for six months straight.

It's the kind of result that can make a major home-improvement expense look much more like a smart money-saving strategy.

What happened?

One of the biggest parts of the homeowner's retrofit was replacing an older electric resistance water heater with a heat pump water heater. Since water heating is a year-round energy expense, that kind of upgrade can help lower utility bills even before other efficiency improvements are factored in.

According to a post on Reddit, the homeowner handled multiple upgrades in one push last fall while tax incentives were available. The package included 22 SEER ductless heat pumps for an office and a bedroom, an EG-4 solar mini-split, a Rheem heat pump water heater, and a set of efficiency tools such as Home Assistant, smart switches, timers, and LED lighting.

With utility data going back to 2022, the homeowner said they were able to compare this year's results against prior usage. In the Reddit post, they reported electricity-use reductions of 46% in December, 52% in January, 66% in February, 62% in March, 59% in April, and 65% in May.

They also wrote, "I haven't run the 13 SEER central system since November."

"At first I thought it was a fluke - that it couldn't be more than 20-30%," the homeowner wrote. "6 months in and it keeps holding at >55%. Wow! … I don't know which effort contributed the most, but who cares? I'm loving this!"

Comments in the thread expressed other people's appreciation for switching to a heat pump system. One Redditor wrote, "We love our central ducted, dual heat pump and backup oil boiler with an indirect water heater tank," adding that it was "well worth the upgrades."

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Why does it matter?

A drop in electricity use that large could translate into meaningful bill savings. If a home's monthly costs generally track its power consumption, cutting usage by around half or more over six months could bring major relief during some of the most expensive heating and cooling periods of the year.

A heat pump water heater lowers the energy needed for hot water, high-efficiency mini-splits can reduce room-by-room heating and cooling costs, and smart controls can help prevent electricity from being wasted when it is not needed. One homeowner reported saving about £1,000, or approximately $1,310, during their first autumn and winter after switching to an air-source heat pump.

When homes use less electricity while maintaining the same comfort and convenience, it can reduce strain on the grid and cut the pollution associated with energy production.

What can I do?

Water heating, heating and cooling, and lighting are often among a home's biggest energy loads. Comparing current utility bills with earlier ones — as this homeowner did — can make it easier to see which changes are delivering results.

It may not be realistic to do everything at once, but even phased upgrades can make a difference. A heat pump water heater, ductless mini-splits, LEDs, and smart timers or switches can all help chip away at waste while improving comfort and control.

For homeowners especially interested in hot-water savings, Cala is worth a look. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That kind of targeted control can be especially useful for families with changing routines or utility plans that charge more during peak hours.

Unlike conventional models that repeatedly heat water whether you need it or not, Cala's approach is designed to be more responsive. Homeowners who want to explore that option further can learn more from Cala as they compare efficiency upgrades.

One comment on Reddit agreed that the water heater may have been a major contributor to slashing power usage: "The heat pump water heater is probably doing more heavy lifting than most people realize. Resistive water heaters are one of the sneakiest energy hogs in a house because they run so often and nobody thinks about them. Swapping that out alone can knock 15–20% off your bill in some climates."

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