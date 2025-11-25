Homeowner shares no-nonsense review one winter after upgrading to a heat pump: 'Some people [are] convinced this isn't possible'

One United Kingdom homeowner just discovered exactly how much cheaper a heat pump is for warming their home in the autumn.

They shared their discovery on Reddit. "I've just finished the first autumn and winter with a heat pump and I thought I'd share some details about my experience, costs etc. and try to provide some balance to all the misinformation out there," they said, attaching screenshots from their solar energy app, which showed where the power is going.

If you break down your energy usage at home, you will find that a major portion of it goes to heating and cooling — more than half, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That means that one of the most significant ways that you can lower your energy usage, and thus reduce your electricity bill, is to upgrade your HVAC system. As a bonus, you'll be using less energy, which is better for the planet.

That being the case, it is unsurprising that, after switching to a heat pump, the original poster said they saved roughly £1,000, or about $1,310.





"So, it's possible to have a nicer heat in the home, for considerably less money and have less impact on the environment," they said. "Some people out there seem to be convinced this isn't possible. Hopefully this helps someone considering replacing an aging boiler with a ASHP [air-source heat pump]."

All else being equal, heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC in terms of energy efficiency, and they deliver both heating and cooling using the same unit. In addition to only needing to buy one device for both means, not to mention the savings because of lower energy usage, you will also qualify for other financial benefits, such as tax credits and rebates.

