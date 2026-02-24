Homeowner seeks expert advice after neighbor blames him for his 'quadrupled' electricity bill: 'Could my installation be related …?'

One homeowner was baffled when the HVAC upgrades that were supposed to save them money on their utility bills appeared to end up costing a lot extra — for their neighbor, at least. They wrote about their experience in the r/AskElectricians subreddit.

"I live in an end of terrace house, installed a heat pump last week of July and EV charger the next day more or less," they said. "Next door Neighbour reported a quadrupled electrical bill for August. … Any theories?"

Just as strange as the apparent increase is the fact that it seems to be affecting their neighbor's system. The homeowner gave more details to help commenters sort out what might be happening.

"Am using time of use tariff, super careful with usage and managing to keep costs reasonable. I can see the usage reflected on the app which makes sense in terms of times I would expect it to occur," they said. "Could my installation be related to the spike in their bills? And if so why and who is likely to be liable?"





According to commenters, there were likely some wires crossed. "Turn off your main breaker. If the heat pump and ev charger keeps working something was wired wrong," said one user.

A result like this one is extremely unusual when upgrading your heating and cooling system. Normally, these types of upgrades help you save money on your utility bills. TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you sort through your options so that you can access these savings.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

When installed correctly, efficient HVAC appliances will still save you money. Check out these options to get you started.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you're looking for an option that starts as low as $99 per month and includes 12 years of free maintenance, choose Palmetto's HVAC leasing program. Palmetto's free Home app can also give you up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades when you complete simple challenges in your daily life like cutting down on home energy use.

To save even more money, your energy-efficient heating and cooling system can team up with a set of solar panels to reduce energy costs even further. TCD's partner EnergySage simplifies the process of finding the right solar installer for you in your area and can save you up to $10,000.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



