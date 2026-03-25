Homeowner unearths rotting fabric left by previous owner: 'Under the deepest roots I found [it]'

"Just strands of plastic now, easy to break, but also kind of disturbing as they look a lot like human hair."

One homeowner, in the midst of yard work, discovered an inconvenient remnant from a previous resident's landscaping.

The homeowner posted about their find in the No Lawns subreddit, describing it as "the disintegrating remains of weedblock fabric."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photo shows an almost completely unraveled mass of fibers — not the continuous sheet that would normally cover the ground to block weeds.

"Life has been very rough the last several years between Covid and family health issues, and my yard which was already weedy has paid the price," the original poster wrote.

"I'm reclaiming my sidewalk strip first since it's mostly rocks and also felt less overwhelming than getting to the yard itself, but under the deepest roots I found the rotting remains of plastic weedblocking fabric... just strands of plastic now, easy to break, but also kind of disturbing as they look a lot like human hair."

A second photo of the homeowner's sidewalk strip showed one of the major problems with this type of landscaping fabric. Despite what the product is ostensibly designed to prevent, the space appeared to be full of weeds.

While homeowners may hope to block unwanted growth with a weed barrier, it is at best a temporary solution. Meanwhile, as the original poster found, the plastic-based material can disintegrate into tiny fragments that are almost impossible to remove from soil.

"Not the first time and won't be the last," one commenter wrote. "I remember one of my neighbors removed some decorative rock from their yard and underneath they found the weed fabric but under that they found a whole other layer of rock and weed fabric."

An alternative approach for a low-maintenance yard is to cultivate native plants and wildflowers. Generally speaking, rewilding results in landscaping that requires far less water and upkeep than non-native gardening. It can also provide a welcoming habitat for beneficial pollinators.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.