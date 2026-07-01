Maryland homeowner says a 'guaranteed' solar install missed deadline, erasing a 30% tax credit

"I know some installers were straight-up offering to refund the 30% if they didn't make it."

Missing a deadline on a solar installation can do more than delay energy savings. For one Reddit poster, it may have wiped out a major federal tax break and turned a clean-energy purchase into a costly legal headache.

What happened?

On Reddit, a homeowner said the company handling their solar project in Maryland missed the 2025 deadline to preserve a 30% solar tax break.

"Looking to talk to a Maryland attorney about a possible breach of contract/consumer protection case," they explained.

The r/solar forum was full of follow-up questions.

One person asked, "Does it say what they were supposed to do if they missed the deadline? I know some installers were straight-up offering to refund the 30% if they didn't make it."

Unfortunately, the original poster replied that they weren't aware of any protections, even though their project didn't proceed as planned.

"They do not offer refund, they want us to pay the full amount even though the installation was 'guaranteed,'" they wrote.

Why does it matter?

For many households, the federal residential solar tax credit can make or break the economics of going solar. When installers miss promised timelines, families can lose money, and confidence in solar can take a hit.

"We signed up in advance, like at the beginning of the year," the OP said after one commenter suggested they should have been more proactive in trying to snag the federal tax credit.

Losing a 30% discount on a project can mean thousands in extra costs, turning a money-saving investment into a source of debt, stress, or both.

This can sour communities on rooftop solar at a time when going solar to lower utility bills and reduce pollution is supposed to be getting easier, not riskier.

What's being done?

Commenters believe the original poster had several paths forward.

After one commenter asked if a demand letter had been sent, the poster answered, "We did, tried all venues."

Others raised the possibility of refusing final payment if the contract was not fulfilled and pursuing damages in small-claims or civil court with the help of an attorney.

"OP, good luck in the quest," one said.

Others thought it was worth looking into a state-level backstop.

One wrote: "There is a bridge fund through the [Maryland Energy Administration] for homeowners who missed the deadline. Look that up. It'll make you whole."

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