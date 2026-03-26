New homeowner discovers 'odd' rope buried in yard after breaking ground on renovation

"My house was built in 1950 so I like to think I discovered some midcentury little boy's treasure stash."

You never know what you'll find if you take a deeper dive into the areas around you.

A homeowner witnessed this firsthand when unearthing some unexpected finds while digging in their yard to install new garden beds. They shared the intriguing items in the r/NoLawns subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They clarified that initially the process wasn't so fun or fruitful.

"Generally as expected with turf roots and annoying plastic turf mesh to sort out and cut," the original poster wrote.

However, after getting through those mundane finds, they discovered a length of weathered rope and a small green rock that they classified as "odd things."

The mysterious rope puzzled both the homeowner and commenters. A couple of Redditors speculated that it might be a level line. That could be used to ensure the ground was even for installing the lawn.

That is certainly a possibility, as the OP noted that the area was all lawn before they moved in. In a follow-up post, they shared a photo revealing the end of the rope.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Well, now we're all curious," a commenter reacted. If the OP ever did land on exactly what was at play in their lawn, they didn't provide a further update to the thread.

A green-hued, smooth stone was another thing that caught their fancy. They followed up with the discovery of a rusty chain rope, which they tongue-in-cheek referred to as a "treasure."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A commenter shared their experience, saying they discovered nostalgic objects while digging in their yard. They said the process of uncovering seemingly random items was fun before revealing the specifics of their find.

"I found an old costume button from the early 50s and a few Bakelite 'Cowboys and Indians' game pieces when I was digging to install a flagstone path," they wrote. "My house was built in 1950 so I like to think I discovered some midcentury little boy's treasure stash."

The OP called that experience "awesome" and revealed their plans to methodically dig up and find more along their lot.

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