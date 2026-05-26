Florida husband's white roof experiment sparks warning over painting asphalt shingles

"If you have a properly vented and insulated attic space, this will make only a tiny difference."

A Florida homeowner's question about painting half an asphalt-shingle roof white to cut air-conditioning costs sparked a lively debate online.

Many commenters warned that the DIY solution could create bigger problems than it solves.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit's r/HomeImprovement, the homeowner said her husband wanted to whiten only the back, sunniest portion of their pitched asphalt-shingle roof. She said they live in Florida, are not dealing with an HOA, are not worried about selling soon, and had the roof replaced in 2018.

He tested the concept by building three small plywood house forms with shingle roofs and measuring temperatures from sunup to sundown over two days. One setup was unpainted as a control, one was partly painted, and one used a reflective layer between the shingles and the attic area. The wife said he presented "a beautiful spreadsheet" — but she still hated the idea.

Commenters generally agreed that a cooler roof can reduce indoor heat and lower summer AC use, which translates to smaller electric bills. But many said standard paint is the wrong solution for asphalt shingles.

Instead, users recommended purpose-built cool-roof coatings, improved attic insulation and ventilation, radiant barriers, or solar panels as safer and more effective ways to reduce heat gain.

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Why does it matter?

For homeowners in hot states, lowering attic and roof temperatures can make a meaningful difference for interior comfort and can reduce monthly energy bills, especially during peak cooling season.

Much of the pushback focused on risk. Several Reddit commenters said using the wrong coating on asphalt shingles could lock in moisture or heat and speed up roof damage. Others warned that products not approved for the roof could affect warranty protection or create insurance issues.

A roof is one of the most expensive parts of a home to replace. A step meant to save money on power bills could backfire if it leads to expensive repairs for mold or damage.

What can I do?

If you want to reduce heat without taking a chance on regular paint, commenters suggested starting with an inspection of your attic insulation and ventilation. Those upgrades are often less visible, more durable, and more likely to improve comfort while lowering AC demand.

If your roof is a good fit for solar panels, that may be an even stronger option. Panels can shade the roof while generating electricity when cooling demand is highest.

For roofs that truly need a reflective treatment, the safer option is usually a product designed specifically for that roofing material.

One commenter summed up the consensus more bluntly: "If you have a properly vented and insulated attic space this will make only a tiny difference."

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