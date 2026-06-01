Unbelievable before-and-after photos show incredible transformation from 'boring lawn' to 'lush and beautiful'

A Vermont homeowner's front-yard makeover is drawing attention after dramatic before-and-after photos show a plain patch of grass transformed into a dense, colorful landscape.

What was once a "boring lawn" is now a lush garden tailored to thrive in the conditions the property already has.

In a Reddit post in the r/NoLawns community, the homeowner shared how they gradually replaced nearly their entire front lawn over three years in Vermont's Zone 4B climate.

The transformation began with some major prep work. The homeowner first had the tree line cut back, then used the chipped wood, home compost, and chicken manure to build a hugelkultur bed — a layered gardening method that helps retain moisture and feed plants over time. Instead of removing the grass first, they built the bed directly over it.

Over the following seasons, shrubs were added first, followed by perennials, and the homeowner used plant divisions rather than seeds. They also left narrow grass paths throughout the space for walking. Daylilies grow especially well there, and the shady setting meant the original lawn was never especially vigorous to begin with.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I got rid of my boring lawn!" the homeowner titled the post. In a comment, the original poster added: "I installed a massive hugelkultur bed over my entire front lawn except where I left 3 feet wide paths all through it with grass for strolling."

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Reddit users were impressed with the transformation. One commenter wrote: "Wow! The newly done area is lush and beautiful!"

This kind of lawn replacement reflects a growing move away from traditional turf grass, which often requires frequent mowing, watering, fertilizing, and general upkeep while offering relatively little ecological value.

Swapping even part of a lawn for native plants or other low-maintenance alternatives can save homeowners time and money on maintenance and may help lower water bills as well. Naturalized yards also tend to provide better habitat for pollinators and other wildlife than standard grass lawns.

A full overhaul is not the only option. Homeowners can still see benefits by replacing just one section of grass with native-plant beds, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping features suited to drier conditions. In shady yards, choosing plants that match existing light conditions can make a landscape more resilient and much easier to manage.

Lawn replacement can happen in stages. This homeowner did not install everything at once — the project unfolded over multiple seasons, starting with the soil-building base, then adding shrubs and perennials later.

That step-by-step approach can make the work and cost more manageable. It also shows the value of using what you already have, whether that's compost, wood chips, divided plants from your garden, or a small section of yard you want to convert first.

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