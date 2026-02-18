Homeowner puzzled by discovery in front yard after returning from 2 week vacation: 'It's everywhere'

Becoming a homeowner means also becoming a yard owner, and if one isn't well versed in lawn maintenance, they might find themselves surprised by what appears.

One Redditor who posted in the r/lawncare subreddit experienced that when they shared photos of a patch of grass that looked different from the rest of their yard and asked for help.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This fake-looking grass is becoming a full-blown infestation!!" they wrote. "It's everywhere along the edges of the concrete. … I tried pulling them out but came back after a two-week vacation and now I'm in way over my head."

Fellow Redditors jumped in to identify the type of grass and give the poster tips on what to do about it.

"Crabgrass. It's common for it to grow along edges where turf grass struggles with the additional heat from concrete or asphalt," one user explained.

Another person added: "Crabgrass, my dog. Get to spraying. Looks like you missed on the prevent."

According to Southern Living, crabgrass is an invasive weed that moves fast and crawls across lawns, aggressively taking over large patches. Each plant produces 150,000 or more seeds, explaining how quickly a minor issue can spiral out of control and making this weed a pain to remove.

Installing native plants in one's yard can help mitigate the problem by controlling the spread of invasive species.

In addition, native plants offer a wealth of benefits. By rewilding their lawns, homeowners can spend less time working in the yard and enjoy reduced water bills, as native species require little maintenance or water.

While switching an entire monoculture lawn like the original poster's over to a native one can take time, it's more than worth it. For homeowners who don't fully rewild their yards, simply planting a few native flowers and a patch of clover or buffalo grass can still provide benefits.

As for this homeowner, it seemed they had a lot of work on their hands, as the first commenter revealed not only a long list of instructions to remove the crabgrass but also pointed out, "In addition, your yard is showing signs of heat stress."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.