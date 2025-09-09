Proud dad shares how his super-efficient home setup covers his son's utility bills: 'I assure you every word is true'

A Boston-area homeowner is singing the praises of combining solar panels with a heat pump, saying his setup works well enough that he can even donate extra energy to his son.

The homeowner shared his energy story on the r/heatpumps subreddit. A few years ago, his family replaced their air conditioner with a two-ton capacity with an equally-sized heat pump, unsure of how it would handle Massachusetts' cold winters.

"It is meeting our full heating load, down to 15 degrees [Fahrenheit] quite nicely," he wrote. "The house is about 4,500 sq. ft. with lots of windows. We keep the temp at whatever we want — often around 72 degrees."

Heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the average home's energy usage, so upgrading to an energy-efficient HVAC can result in major monthly savings. And the less energy you use, the less heat-trapping pollution you create.

This is especially true with heat pumps, which don't rely on burning dirty fuels like natural gas to create heat. Instead, they capture heat from the outside air, ground, and water to keep your home comfortable, while also providing the same cooling benefits as a traditional air conditioner. LG is one company making it easy to find the right heat pump for your home, offering a large array of cost-effective heat pumps.

Some commenters expressed skepticism that a two-ton heat pump could heat such a big house, but the OP responded by saying, "I assure you every word is true."

The heat pump joined an existing set of rooftop solar panels to create a wildly energy-efficient home. In fact, the homeowner wrote, they generate so much electricity that they can donate the surplus to their son's family, who is also a part of the same utility.

As this homeowner shows, adding solar panels to a home can be the ultimate energy hack, allowing you to not only bring your energy bills down to almost nothing but also generate surplus energy. Using EnergySage's free tools, you can compare quotes from local, verified solar installers, allowing you to save up to $10,000.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Using tools like this can be extremely helpful on your energy journey because finding the right installer and price is tough. For HVAC systems, including heat pumps, LG has another free tool to make upgrading even cheaper; the company will find you heat pump rebates just based on your ZIP code.

In this case, many commenters shared their own experiences with heat pumps, and most were wowed by the efficiency of the OP's system.

"This sounds great," one wrote.

Some commenters expressed disbelief about the outcome, to which the OP replied, "I agree it is hard to believe, but I'm living it. It's true."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.