New homeowner keeps digging up knives in garden beds, and Reddit can't stop guessing why

"I feel like Wiccan activity must have been happening before we moved in."

One homeowner's question about gardening took an unsettling turn online when they mentioned that every time they dig a new bed, they seem to uncover another buried knife.

The post soon expanded beyond that eerie detail into a much bigger conversation, with gardeners swapping stories about other unexpected things hidden beneath their old yards.

What happened?

The conversation started in Reddit's r/gardening forum, where a recent homebuyer invited others to share the oddest items they had found while digging.

In the thread, shared here, the part that grabbed the most attention was the poster's repeated discovery of knives in different garden beds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote, "Have you ever found anything weird buried in your soil? I bought this house a year ago and each time I tackle a new garden bed I find knives buried in the dirt. What's the strangest thing you've found?"

What are people saying?

Immediately, commenters jumped in to share the things that they had found. One common response involved old fuel; several people said their gardens, especially at older homes, regularly turn up pieces of coal.

A commenter wrote, "Found lumps of coal in mine. Like actual chunks of lignite coal that were sitting at ground level a couple decades ago." A reply to this comment offered a likely reason those chunks still show up: "Coal stoves don't always burn it up 100%. So when people dumped their ashes they had a few coals. I find them too."

Another commenter responded to the knives piece, saying, "That's why I wear tough rubber clogs in the garden. Where I live, the ground has been cultivated for thousands of years; who knows what all those gardeners left behind or lost in the soil."

One added, "I find weird stuff every day. A fertility rock doll was the spookiest, but also interesting rocks with painted symbols… I feel like Wiccan activity must have been happening before we moved in."

As for the knives, Reddit users never settled on a definite explanation.

Why does it matter?

What comes out of the ground can reveal a lot about how a property was used before the current owner arrived.

Digging in an established yard can bring old ash deposits, discarded household items, and other buried debris back to the surface. In this case, the knife finds highlighted something more immediate too: Sharp objects hidden in the soil can become a real safety issue during routine yardwork.

But this Redditor's discovery shouldn't dissuade anyone from cultivating their green thumbs. Gardening can help households save money on produce, provide fresher and better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and support both mental and physical health through time spent outdoors and regular movement.

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