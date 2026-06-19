Homeowner goes to use grill for the first time in months and finds a wasp nest under the lid

"Paper wasps are pretty beneficial … they just tend to build nests in dumb spots."

When they finally opened a grill that had been sitting untouched for months, a homeowner was met with an unexpected pest problem instead of an easy start to grilling season.

What happened?

On Reddit's r/PestControl forum, the homeowner shared photos of what they found when they checked the grill after not using it for a while.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photos, a wasp nest is seen stuck to the inside of the grill lid. Multiple wasps are crowded on top of the nest.

Rather than immediately using insecticide, the user asked if there was a way to remove the insects without using a standard chemical spray on a cooking appliance.

The homeowner felt like they were left weighing two bad options: risk a sting or spray chemicals on something meant for food preparation.

Why does it matter?

Human-made spaces often attract wildlife and insects searching for shelter. A closed grill offers shade, protection from rain, and a relatively undisturbed place to build, especially when it has not been used in months.

As more outdoor structures fill yards and neighborhoods, animals and insects are pushed into closer contact with people.

Encounters like this are not always about aggression; often, they happen because our homes, patios, and appliances double as habitat. In some areas, warmer conditions can also extend the season when stinging insects remain active.

Taking a quick look under a grill lid or around patio gear can help prevent a painful surprise and reduce the urge to use harsh chemicals unnecessarily. Building a safer routine around outdoor equipment is one of those small home habits that can make backyard spaces easier to manage, especially during peak outdoor season.

What are people saying?

"If it's a propane grill just start it up and let them cook for 10 minutes. They'll be gone or dead by the time you come back," read the top comment.

"They're pretty dormant and docile at night. You might be able to just scrape it into a pail some night and slap a lid on it or run inside and come back when it's safe to dump it," said one user.

Later, the homeowner said the issue had been resolved, writing, "I noticed they weren't moving. Got some solid spray and they have all died. When I got home from work today I scraped it all into a bag and into the trash!"

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