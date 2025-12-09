Woman reveals brilliant way to save money on essential cleaning supplies: 'This is such a great idea'

"I like the idea of making my own."

Contrary to what big companies want you to believe, you don't have to buy every product at a store.

For example, you can easily make a powerful cleaning solution at home.

The scoop

Milk & Honey Homestead (@abigailbennett26) showed this idea in action in a TikTok video.

"I haven't bought Clorox wipes in almost three years," Abi explained. Instead, she uses a simple hack to make her own version of the product.

"All you need is vinegar, alcohol, and water," she says while pouring the liquids into a large jar.

She recommends using twice as much vinegar and water as alcohol. In other words, a 1-2-2 ratio between the three ingredients.

Then, she just soaks some cloths in the solution. She shows how she could wipe down her counter with one, just like a Clorox wipe. Putting the mixture in a spray bottle would also work.

How it's helping

Store-bought cleaning wipes can only be used once, and if your house uses them a lot, those purchases can add up.

Instead, Abi's out-of-the-box thinking offers an easy way to save some money at the grocery store. Buying alcohol and vinegar in bulk and using reusable rags means you can ride out a single batch for way longer and way less money than a container of wipes.

Plus, those products are almost always wrapped in a ton of plastic packaging. Keeping some of that future plastic waste out of your house and the landfill is an added bonus.

Not to mention, it could be wise to make your own cleaning products for your health, either way. Some are juiced with harsh chemicals that can be harmful if ingested or handled improperly.

What everyone's saying

Viewers on TikTok loved the idea and even suggested their own twists.

"I do this and I add some lemon," one person commented.

"If you use distilled water it will last a long time," another wrote.

"This is such a great idea for all those cleaning rags I have lying around," a third realized.

"I like the idea of making my own," a fourth mused.

