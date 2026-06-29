San Antonio gardener waits 7 days to cut a backyard canary melon, and swears off store-bought

"I'm about to go plant a bunch of seeds in my garden just so I can get more, because I am addicted."

A San Antonio gardener took to TikTok after harvesting a homegrown honeydew to answer a question many aspiring gardeners ask: Is growing your own food really worth the effort?

What happened?

The video, posted by Nate's Urban Garden, shows the home gardener as he cracks open the very first Canary honeydew melon they have ever grown.

#backyardgarden #howtogrow #gardentok #gardentips ♬ original sound - Nate's Urban Garden @natesurbangarden 🍈 I finally harvested my FIRST Canary melon from the backyard garden… and now I understand why people grow their own food. This giant yellow melon was grown completely in my backyard garden here in San Antonio, Texas, and after cutting it open, it turned out to be one of the sweetest, juiciest melons I've ever tasted. Honestly… I don't think I'll ever look at grocery store melons the same way again. If you've ever wondered how to grow Canary melons, how to grow honeydew melons, when to harvest melons, or whether growing your own fruit is worth it… the answer is YES. There's something completely different about a vine-ripened melon compared to one that's picked early for shipping. The flavor, sweetness, and texture aren't even close. 🌱 This season I'm growing: 🥒 Cucumbers 🍈 Honeydew melons 💛 Canary melons 🍉 Watermelons 🌻 Sunflowers 🌶️ Peppers 🍅 And more backyard vegetables . One of my goals is to show beginner gardeners that you don't need acres of land to grow amazing food. Whether you're growing in raised beds, containers, or a backyard garden, you can harvest fresh produce that tastes better than almost anything you'll buy at the grocery store. If you're searching for: • How to grow melons • How to grow Canary melons • How to grow honeydew melons • Backyard gardening tips • Raised bed gardening • Beginner gardening • Vegetable gardening • When to harvest melons • Growing fruit at home • Growing your own food …you're in the right place. 👇 Question: What's the BEST fruit or vegetable you've ever grown yourself? Or if you've never grown one, what would you love to grow first? 🌱 Follow Nate's Urban Garden for beginner-friendly gardening tips, backyard harvests, pest control, raised bed gardening, and step-by-step guides to growing your own food one seed at a time. Feels good to be growing a garden in real life! #beginnergardenertips

The caption wrote, "This giant yellow melon was grown completely in my backyard garden … and after cutting it open, it turned out to be one of the sweetest, juiciest melons I've ever tasted. Honestly… I don't think I'll ever look at grocery store melons the same way again."

The creator added, "I'm about to go plant a bunch of seeds in my garden just so I can get more, because I am addicted."

Why does it matter?

Commercial melons are usually harvested, packed, shipped, stocked, and sold on a timeline that prioritizes transport and shelf life, not necessarily peak flavor.

While offering a significant taste difference, growing food at home can also help people feel more connected to what they eat while cutting down on some of the waste and pollution tied to long-distance food systems.

Homegrown produce doesn't require transportation across the country and can prioritize peak ripeness and flavor over its ability to stay good longer. Over time, even a modest backyard garden can help cut grocery bills while providing fresher fruits and vegetables.

What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed by the harvest and agreed that home-grown produce beat out store-bought every time.

One wrote, "You cannot beat homegrown fruits and veggies."

"Canary melon is my absolute favorite! I am growing 10 plants this year," another added.

"This looks so good," another said.

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