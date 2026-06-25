Home solar could soon be a necessity as energy access becomes 'competitive,' expert says

"Being able to generate and store your own electricity will become more and more valuable."

Energy savings have long been the main pitch for rooftop solar, but a recent TikTok points to another reason homeowners may value panels and batteries: access and control.

As the grid is strained by data centers and rising temperatures, the ability to produce and keep power at home could become just as important as the financial payoff of making the switch.

Add in the aging energy grid, and you have to ask yourself: Whose power will they cut off first?

What happened?

Isaac Roth (@isaacrothsolar) argued that people may be starting to look at home solar differently.

@isaacrothsolar Solar used to be about savings. Moving forward, it's going to be about a lot more. As energy access becomes more competitive, being able to generate and store your own electricity will become more and more valuable. ♬ original sound - Isaac Roth Solar

His message was that panels are no longer only about payback periods and smaller utility bills; they may also give homeowners more control over their own electricity supply.

The video's caption states the idea plainly: "Solar used to be about savings. Moving forward, it's going to be about a lot more. As energy access becomes more competitive, being able to generate and store your own electricity will become more and more valuable."

When batteries are added to solar setups, households can keep essential appliances on during outages, rely less on the grid, and get more predictability as utility rates rise.

Why does it matter?

For many homeowners, solar's biggest draw has traditionally been cost. Saving on electricity still matters, but resilience is taking up a larger place in the discussion.

By storing extra solar electricity for later, a home battery can provide power at night, during peak-rate periods, or when the grid goes down.

Pollution from traditional energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas continue to negatively impact people and communities in multiple ways. These fuels are major drivers of the planet's overheating, worsening extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, livelihoods, and local economies.

Their extraction and combustion also pollute air and water, contributing to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death. At the same time, many households remain burdened by high and unpredictable energy bills while fossil fuel companies report massive profits. Industry lobbying has also delayed cleaner, cheaper energy solutions that could better protect families.

Home solar and storage can be part of a shift toward cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient energy systems.

And, as Isaac said, solar is moving from investment to necessity.

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