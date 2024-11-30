Neighbor shares before-and-after pics after 'appalling' renovation of home next door: 'I will never understand'

A modern home renovation has sparked outrage online for destroying the charm and character of the original home.

Posting in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, a neighbor shared before-and-after pictures of a home that had been completely torn down and rebuilt in their street, destroying not only the original house but also the beautifully landscaped garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures show a quaint house with a yard planted with trees and bushes replaced with a four-level home and lawn. The neighbor also shared a picture of the listing for the house, showing that it was bought for $550,000 in 2022 and was now being sold at a staggering $1.9 million. The OP also shared the listing for the house, which is still on the market in New Jersey and is currently priced at $1,599,000. One commenter called the exterior of the new house "appalling."

The renovation project sparked outrage, not only for the overly modern design of the building but also because the renovators had completely destroyed the garden, which was home to several trees and large shrubs. Trees play an important role in our neighborhoods by providing shade and absorbing harmful pollution from the air which helps to keep our planet cool.

Research has also shown that the number of trees and plants in our communities is linked to our health. People living in areas with more trees and plants generally have better mental health and increased life satisfaction.

Trees are so important to our health that some communities are committing to planting more — like this environmental group in the U.K. that planted over 300,000 trees to help absorb heat-trapping gases and improve air quality.

Native trees and shrubs also provide crucial habitat for local wildlife such as birds and insects. Providing habitat for wildlife helps preserve biodiversity, supporting healthy ecosystems that provide us with the air we breathe, clean water, and a buffer against extreme weather. Birds, bats, bees, and other insects are also pollinators, which are also essential for food security, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture explained.

The post received around 1,500 comments and many people were in agreement that the original house was much better.

"I will never understand people who hate trees," one disheartened commenter wrote.

"The utter lack of landscaping combined with the slate grey cladding looks sterile and dystopian," wrote another.

