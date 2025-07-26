Homeowners can receive $840 for an incredible kitchen upgrade — but it's wise to act fast

Take advantage of what's available now, and your future self (and your budget) will thank you.

Homeowners across the country have had access to thousands of dollars in government incentives since 2022 — but many of those benefits will disappear soon.

With legislation set to eliminate popular tax credits, experts are urging Americans to act quickly before the money is no longer on the table.

What's happening?

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), eligible individuals could access tax credits and rebates for electric vehicles, heat pumps, and solar panels.

Many of the credits were instant rebates at the point of sale, making these changes easier and more affordable for everyday people.

But under the Big Beautiful Bill, many of those incentives will vanish, starting in September 2025. That means anyone planning eco-friendly improvements could lose out on thousands of dollars unless they act sooner rather than later.

Advocates at clean energy groups have warned that the new legislation would significantly undermine recent progress.

Ari Matusiak, CEO of Rewiring America, stated that the plan "doesn't just burden families, it undermines our country," emphasizing that it cuts consumer-facing credits that have helped households save thousands and improve energy efficiency.

Why is the IRA important?

This isn't just about saving money — it's also about protecting your health and improving your home.

Fortunately, some aspects of the IRA have survived, including rebates for heat pumps, insulation, and induction stoves.

The latter is a smart upgrade for households. Gas stoves release pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which scientists have linked to asthma and other health risks, especially in children.

Induction stoves offer a safer, faster, and more cost-effective solution. And right now, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program can knock up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

But with the uncertainty surrounding government policy on these rebates, it's best to act soon.

If they do disappear, portable plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and work on any standard outlet. This tech is also great for those who rent or don't have the budget for a full range.

What can I do to make the most of the IRA incentives?

If you've been thinking about upgrading your home, now's the time to act. Rebates and tax credits are still available for weatherproofing your home, upgrading your HVAC system, installing electric appliances, and more. Many of these improvements can lower your utility bills in the long run — and help cut pollution at the same time.

Induction stoves, for example, boil water nearly twice as fast as gas or traditional electric ones, use less energy, and don't release harmful fumes into your kitchen. That makes them a smart choice for your wallet and your health.

Just don't wait too long. Take advantage of what's available now, and your future self (and your budget) will thank you.

