'I didn't know there's so many varieties of veggies': Backyard gardener shares rainbow harvest

A backyard harvest video is giving TikTok users a close-up look at just how colorful a summer garden can be.

In a short clip, an independent home gardener shows off an armful of unusual cucumbers, squash, and tomatoes, including a few destined for the chickens.

What happened?

TikTok creator and home gardener @earthboundgardening shared the harvest video on TikTok. The caption put it simply: "Such a beautiful garden harvest today! #gardening #garden #gardenharvest #thankful #beautiful."

Viewers quickly see "some dragon's egg cucumber," "some round zucchini," and several tomato varieties after the video begins with the line, "Let's harvest the garden."

"This is Amethyst Jewel. These ones are black strawberry. These are garden peach. Some blue beauties," the gardener says while filling the basket.

Later, the creator gathers "some mini cucumbers," "lots of baby ground cherries," and "one little lemon drop," while also setting aside a split tomato and an oversized butter stick squash to "probably be going to the chickens" and "will be going to the chickens as well."

The video wraps up with Patty pans, zucchini, and a look at a new finger lime tree that is "loaded with blooms."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home can help households save money on produce, cut down on packaging waste, and reduce the pollution tied to transporting food long distances.

Diverse gardens can also support healthier soil and encourage people to eat a wider range of fruits and vegetables.

Even the produce that does not make it to the kitchen, like the split tomato and giant squash in this video, can still be put to use as chicken feed instead of being tossed out.

What are people saying?

Commenters were especially intrigued by the less familiar vegetables on display.

One person asked, "What does a patty pan taste like??" while another wrote, "OMG this dragon cucumber and patty pans are making my mouth water. The cucumber and tomato would be amazing with an avocado and cucumber dressing."

"beautiful tomato colors!" one commenter wrote.

Another added, "This is my education channel. I didn't know there's so many varieties of veggies."

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