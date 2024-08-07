  • Home Home

The US government is giving away thousands for the hottest home energy tech: '[A] bank account … for every American household'

The Home Efficiency Rebates program rewards homeowners for switching to planet-friendly appliances such as induction stoves, heat pumps, and Energy Star-certified dryers.

by Kristen Lawrence
The Home Efficiency Rebates program rewards homeowners for switching to planet-friendly appliances such as induction stoves, heat pumps, and Energy Star-certified dryers.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you want to upgrade your home with the latest green tech and save big on your electric bills, the government might soon give you $8,000 in free money — depending on your income — to do just that. 

While it may sound too good to be true, the Inflation Reduction Act has already helped many Americans save money on solar panels and electric vehicles thanks to tax incentives and credits covering 30% of home project costs. 

The IRA is expected to offer up to $8,000 in rebates to homeowners and renters who make home energy upgrades as part of an initiative to transition to cleaner technologies while helping people reduce their energy bills. 

The Home Efficiency Rebates program rewards households for switching to planet-friendly appliances such as induction stoves, heat pumps, and Energy Star-certified dryers. The rebates can also be used for other retrofits, such as insulation, triple-paned windows, and weatherization improvements. 

According to the Department of Energy, this program is "recommended when you're taking a comprehensive set of actions to reduce your energy usage." The DOE adds that "all households are potentially eligible, with the largest rebates going to those with lower incomes."

"In essence, the IRA creates an $8,000 bank account for every American household … if people figure out how to access it and use it," Bill McKibben, one of the nation's leading climate journalists, said during a climate press briefing last year.

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

The electrification nonprofit Rewiring America indicates that the funds are becoming available state-by-state, with the organization expecting most states to roll out the rebates next year. The DOE maintains a tracker on its website. In the meantime, you can still apply for tax credits or see if your state or utility offers incentives for certain home energy upgrades.

Or, if you live in Wisconsin or New York, you might access up to $14,000 in rebates through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program — another IRA-supported initiative focused on equipment upgrades and low-income or moderate-income households. The programs offer homeowners money back at the point of sale when they purchase energy-saving appliances. 

For example, according to Energy Star, you could get up to $1,750 to install a heat pump water heater and up to $8,000 for a heat pump for space heating and cooling, via HEAR. Unlike the Home Efficiency Rebates program, HEAR does not specify reducing energy usage in your home by a certain amount

As of August 5, 50 states and territories have applied for at least preliminary funding on their programs, and 23 have either submitted or been approved for full funding, per the Department of Energy

No matter how you electrify your home, vehicle, or appliances, upgrades will help you save money and reduce harmful pollution. 

If you're feeling overwhelmed with all the information out there, Rewiring America can help you navigate the various tax incentives and find contractors when you're ready to make the switch. Its free tools can simplify the process and help you get more bang for your buck with clean energy technology

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x