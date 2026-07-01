Zone 7a gardener's hollyhocks return bigger each year, and growers say they're worth the wait

A Zone 7a gardener has drawn enthusiastic attention online by showing off hollyhocks that return each year looking bigger and fuller than before.

What happened?

A photo shared on the Reddit forum r/gardening sparked praise from fellow gardeners after the original poster wrote, "I am pretty proud of them this year! They continue to come back bigger, more plentiful, and beautiful! In growing zone 7a." The image highlighted the flowers' impressive height and old-fashioned charm.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the replies, the focus quickly shifted to how hollyhocks grow. One commenter said the plants can behave in a biennial way, with stronger flowering years alternating and seedlings sometimes taking extra time to establish.

Commenters also described hollyhocks as standout plants once they are settled, with the kind of dramatic presence that suits a traditional cottage-style garden.

Why does it matter?

Hollyhocks may not fill a salad bowl, but gardening offers broader benefits.

Growing any kind of garden can improve mental health, encourage more time outdoors, and add low-impact physical activity to daily life. For many people, flower gardening also serves as a gateway to growing food at home, which can help families save money on produce and enjoy fruits and vegetables that often taste better than store-bought options.

Hollyhocks can require patience, but sticking with them can pay off with tall flowers that help pollinators and create major curb appeal.

What are people saying?

Some replies focused on how resilient the plants can be. One commenter wrote, "I have some in a spot that gets 20 mph [wind] everyday this time of year and they grow to like 10 ft tall no problem."

For growers still waiting on seeds to deliver, another person shared a familiar experience: "I added hollyhock seeds to a raised bed THREE years ago and this year, they grew and bloomed randomly."

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