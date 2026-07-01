They thought the kids' 'Hobbit house' would last a year — now its green roof keeps getting better

"Omg every single shred of my being LOVES this!! You need to add nasturtiums."

A kid-sized "Hobbit house" has become a hit with online gardeners, thanks to its earth-sheltered design, plant-covered top, and the fact that it seems to improve with age.

Its builder expected the project to survive for only a year, but instead, they say it keeps getting better as time goes on.

What happened?

Photos posted in Reddit's r/gardening forum showed the playhouse nestled into the ground, where the original poster wrote, "My Hobbit house is looking good. I thought it'd only last a year but it is getting better and better."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A slide and chimney add to the playful design, while the rounded front and bermed setting give it a storybook feel. The roof has become more lush over time, and the original poster included a separate build post for people who wanted to see how it was made.

With vegetation spreading across the roof and around the structure, the project functions as part play space and part garden element. That prompted other users to suggest future plantings such as nasturtiums, sunflowers, and bergenia.

Why does it matter?

Any garden build that includes digging or partly buried walls needs thoughtful planning, especially if children will use the space. Drainage, reinforcement, and structural support are all important considerations.

Still, builds like this expand the idea of what gardening can be beyond rows of vegetables or neatly edged flower beds. A planted berm and living roof can turn a plain yard into a greener, cooler, more welcoming place, and can also give families another reason to spend time outdoors.

Even when the main goal is visual charm, a project like this can still encourage interest in planting, pollinator-friendly gardening, and imaginative ways to use a yard.

Growing your own plants can support mental and physical well-being, lower grocery costs, and offer produce that tastes fresher than what many people buy at the store.

Anyone inspired by the post does not have to start with an earth-sheltered playhouse; a few edible plants can be an easier entry point. There are also plenty of ways to control weeds without chemicals.

What are people saying?

Plenty of commenters were nothing short of enchanted. One wrote, "Not garden related, but SHOW US THE INSIDE."

There was also one serious note of caution, "excavations this shallow can kill without being properly reinforced and supported..."

Another embraced the fairy-tale energy, saying, "Omg every single shred of my being LOVES this!! You need to add nasturtiums."

Finally, another wrote, "I love the slide."

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