Homeowner distraught after HOA destroys beloved tree on property without warning: 'You could ... sue for damages'

Trees can add great value to a home, both in beauty and property value. But not everyone thinks trees are a gift.

One Redditor shared that they lived on their property for 20 years and happily maintained their tree the entire time, only to be surprised when their HOA suddenly removed it one day. They sought out advice on the r/treelaw subreddit.

"I had a large maple tree between our properties with the dead center of the trunk on the property line," the original poster shared. "I come home one day, and it's just a low stump."

The HOA claimed the tree was based in a "common area," meaning it was the organization's job to maintain it. However, in addition to the tree removal, landscapers were also heavy-handed, leaving "track damage" and a general mess in the area where the tree once stood.

The OP said they received no notice for the supposed maintenance, and there had been no effort to remedy the issues left on their front lawn.

Even though they live in a neighborhood with many townhomes and shared land, the OP felt that unauthorized work was performed multiple times and that they should be compensated.

HOAs are notoriously considered a nuisance by many homeowners. Even though they are supposed to represent the homeowners in their area and help with upkeep, safety, and repairs, many have been known to give little thought to homeowners' wants before carrying out tasks, such as cutting down trees. The organizations have even prevented homeowners from making eco-friendly improvements, like installing solar panels or a native plant lawn.

The OP suggested that the tree would not endanger surrounding properties; therefore, there was no reason to remove it. Trees are vital to all neighborhoods, as they help absorb carbon dioxide from the air and provide natural shade for homes, helping regulate neighborhood temperatures. They also serve as homes for many native wildlife species and attract pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

The Redditors offered a range of advice, mostly to take action against their HOA.

"Time to dissolve the board!" one commenter wrote.

"Hopefully the tree lawyer works out, but you could also sue for damages to your property and loss of property value," another suggested.

