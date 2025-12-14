Homebuyer searches for advice after discovering 'restrictive' HOA policy attached to house: 'This has … left me conflicted'

  • Home Home

"I am trying to figure out … if I should proceed or pull out of the contract."

by Michael Muir
A prospective homebuyer in New Jersey turned to Reddit for advice after one of their top priorities for buying the property was placed in jeopardy by the HOA's rules.

A prospective homebuyer in New Jersey turned to Reddit for advice after their homeowners association's rules placed one of their top priorities for buying the property in jeopardy. 

The thread, posted to the r/solar subreddit, explains the situation. The association's restrictive rules about rooftop solar panels appear to conflict with state law. 

"I am trying to figure out how restrictive such HOA practices are and if I should proceed or pull out of the contract. Solar is a big part of my decision to buy property this has now left me conflicted," the original poster wrote.

It's a scenario that plays out across the nation: a homeowner's wish to install eco-friendly upgrades encountering obstacles from an HOA. It can be frustrating to see arbitrary aesthetics stand in the way of progress, but fortunately, the law is usually on the homeowner's side. For those living in areas without legal protections, there's still a way forward.


One of the responses noted that the board may still have the right to insist the poster explain themself in a letter and offered some counsel about how to approach it: "You could write them a letter with a bunch of dollar figures. It's not reasonable that you spend wildly out of pocket each month to maintain the look of the building."

