Homebuyer searches for advice after discovering 'restrictive' HOA policy attached to house: 'This has … left me conflicted'

"I am trying to figure out … if I should proceed or pull out of the contract."

A prospective homebuyer in New Jersey turned to Reddit for advice after their homeowners association's rules placed one of their top priorities for buying the property in jeopardy.

The thread, posted to the r/solar subreddit, explains the situation. The association's restrictive rules about rooftop solar panels appear to conflict with state law.

"I am trying to figure out how restrictive such HOA practices are and if I should proceed or pull out of the contract. Solar is a big part of my decision to buy property this has now left me conflicted," the original poster wrote.

One of the responses noted that the board may still have the right to insist the poster explain themself in a letter and offered some counsel about how to approach it: "You could write them a letter with a bunch of dollar figures. It's not reasonable that you spend wildly out of pocket each month to maintain the look of the building."

