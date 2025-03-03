Homeowner baffled by harsh restrictions on what they can do with their yard: 'Absurd'

"This is just … so depressing to read."

To have a lawn or not have a lawn? A Redditor raised this question on the r/NoLawns subreddit as they expressed frustration with their homeowners association.

"I'd love to have a grass-free yard, but I know that HOAs usually have standards for the grass," the Redditor wrote, questioning whether the HOA would object to their removing the grass altogether.

This Redditor was not alone in their feelings about HOA rules and regulations. Their statement that "HOAs have an absurd amount of authority over what goes on beyond the property line" sparked a lot of responses from other Reddit users, including one who said, "This is just insane and so depressing to read."

Those who have never dealt with an HOA may find these comments confusing. HOAs are notorious for causing havoc in homeowners' lives. However, speak to the head of your local HOA, and they will likely beg to differ.

"One family removed their grass entirely, and the HOA took them to court," one commenter stated.

HOAs feel they have a role to play within their community and are responsible for enforcing specific rules, including in regard to home repairs, property maintenance, and noise. But what if those rules interfere with the environment you live in and cause harm?

HOAs have a history of preventing homeowners from making eco-friendly updates to their properties, such as adding solar panels or growing native plant lawns that attract vital pollinators. These updates are not only good for the environment but also save homeowners money.

In this specific case, requiring the homeowner to maintain water-intensive grass that typically requires toxic pesticides instead of allowing them to go grass-free and rewild their yard or even a portion of it wasn't doing the homeowner or environment any favors.

Fortunately, there are ways to encourage your HOA to change specific rules about eco-friendly updates.

Until then, several commenters gave the OP advice.

"Check your bylaws and check local laws," one commenter wrote.

Another stated, "Depends, some municipalities and states in the deep south have laws that override HOAs that require lawns because of water use considerations."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.