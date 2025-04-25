Homeowner baffled by sudden notice from HOA over common backyard feature: 'Is it time for me to seek a lawyer?'

One homeowner was in disbelief after their homeowners association issued a violation notice over an issue that wasn't even in their association rules: having a raised garden bed.

The original poster sought advice on the r/HOA subreddit. "I have had a raised garden bed up for over a year with no problems from the HOA until now," they explained. "Is it time for me to seek a lawyer?"

The original poster shared photographs of every remotely relevant page they could find in their handbook. There are incredibly detailed rules for flower pots and other ornaments for the yard, but there is nothing about garden beds.

"There is nothing stating in the HOA handbook about raised garden beds or gardens in general," the owner confirmed.

If possible, they wanted to keep their garden. "I already have crops growing in the raised garden. I can't transplant or replant the crops," they said.

They were also sure the bed wasn't even the real issue. "This is from a Karen in the neighborhood. They don't like me because my dog barked at them one time while walking my dog," they claimed.

This is far from the first time that an HOA has been petty about a garden. These organizations often don't act in the best interests of owners or the environment, and they often interfere with money-saving, enjoyable, and eco-friendly home and garden features. Sometimes changing the rules is the only way to regain control over your own property in an HOA.

Commenters weren't sure if the original poster had grounds to push back.

"Your issue is that the raised bed is visible from the street. You won't win this fight," one user said. "You should build a fence, like your neighbor."

Another Redditor had a more aggressive angle to pursue. "HOAs must enforce the CCR's and guidelines consistently," they pointed out, based on the rules in their home state of Florida. "If they are not enforced consistently, and you can prove it, then essentially the result could be that none of the 'rules' are enforceable."

The original poster confirmed in a comment that other homeowners in their neighborhood have gardens that the HOA hadn't come after them for, meaning they might have grounds to challenge the violation notice.

