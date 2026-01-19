Homeowner outraged as neglectful HOA causes major property issue: 'This is absurd'

For those living in a community with a homeowners association, you would hope to feel your home is protected and advocated for. However, for some, HOAs actively cause damage to their property, which one homeowner found with an untended public pond.

In the subreddit r/landscaping, one homeowner asked the community for advice on their flooding problem.

"Currently my HOA's drainage pond does not drain very well so when we get two decent rain storms back to back the pond overflows and floods my yard as you can see in the pictures," the original poster wrote.

In the images, the OP showed their backyard completely submerged in water all the way towards their fence line.

"Pond is like 40 plus years old and the HOA has never done maintenance on it so there's so much dead material the water can't drain properly," the OP wrote in the comments. "Sued the HOA to fix it since they didn't want to do anything about it since it's only me and two other homes backing up to it."

However, the flooding came back after the settlement, and the OP needed a new solution.

"Wonder if anyone has some suggestions on how to prevent or reduce chances of the pond flooding my yard," the OP asked.

When a yard floods, it can lead to an increase in pests, soil erosion, and disease to your grass. It can cost a lot of money to then repair the landscape or manage the pests. Plus, flooding in the backyard can kill plants or food that a homeowner is growing, causing more financial strain.

One natural way that homeowners have found to prevent flooding is through native lawns and gardens, which help absorb more rainwater than traditional lawns.

However, for some homeowners, HOAs have prevented them from achieving natural lawns or mitigating risk from floods. Others have been thwarted when trying to install solar panels or heat pumps.

Commenters almost unilaterally agreed that it should be the HOA's job to address the problem.

"Why has HOA not sent a maintenance person when you called?" one commenter wrote.

"This is the answer," another responded. "OP shouldn't be considering unilateral action before trying to have the HOA fix THEIR problem that has become your problem."

"I'd be calling and emailing the HOA daily," another commenter shared. "This is absurd."

Another commenter shared another tip on dealing with the flooding in their yard from the pond, pointing to local conservation districts for help.

"Every county in the U.S. has a Soil and Water Conservation District," they wrote. "They have well-trained, well-educated people who can advise you on what to do next. Just call them and ask for advice."

