Gardener seeks advice to test limits of HOA's strict landscaping requirements: 'I'm a little lost'

It's perfectly normal to feel a little overwhelmed when it comes to native plant gardening, particularly when you have to take a homeowners association into consideration.

One Redditor decided to ask the experts when they weren't sure where to start. They posted in a forum related to native plant gardening, explaining that they were looking for something they could plant by their parents' house that wouldn't look bad and that would be acceptable to the local HOA. "I'm a little lost and I'd appreciate suggestions," they explained.

Across the country, HOAs are known for being resistant to people planting native plants, according to the Texas Butterfly Ranch. Since these plants usually don't look like the traditional green lawns supported by automatic sprinkler systems, HOAs worry that installing these kinds of yards will make the neighborhood look bad and, ultimately, lower property values.

This resistance is despite the many benefits of native plants, both in a neighborhood and in the wild. The Audubon Society explains that native plants are low-maintenance, which means you won't have to spend as much on watering them or keeping them green.

They also provide a better habitat for native animals since the plants and animals often develop together. Some of these native animals are pollinators, and supporting them helps keep the food supply both high and diverse, per the U.S. Forest Service.

If you live in an HOA and would like to be able to plant native plants but can't, consider working with your neighbors to change the bylaws. These governing documents dictate what you can and can't do in your HOA. You can also point out any nonnative plants that your city or HOA may have accidentally planted and put in the work to discourage invasive species that previous owners might have planted in your yard.

As for the Redditor who originally posted, they got a lot of encouragement and advice.

"Find a nearby native nursery! There's also the Florida Native Plant Society which is a fantastic online resource where you can look up by county local natives," one commenter said.

Another added: "I'd suggest going to a local landscape store or any place that's traditionally landscaped and note common species. … Pick a few solid and aesthetically palatable native and then mulch around them."

