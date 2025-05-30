Homeowner frustrated after receiving bizarre notice from HOA: 'Keep all letters from them'

Another frustrated homeowner has had a run-in with their homeowners association about a lawn that should be unremarkable, and they posted about their experience on an anti-HOA subreddit.

"Actual letter received from HOA," said the original poster in outrage, sharing a scan of a printed notice from their neighborhood association.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The citation quotes an HOA bylaw saying that owners must keep their lots "free from weeds and trash" and make sure they are "otherwise neat and attractive in appearance."

It goes on to make several condescending recommendations about buying fertilizer and weed killer at garden centers and hardware stores, or hiring a company to apply the treatments, as though these are new ideas.

The letter also includes a photo of the lawn in question. While the scan doesn't show fine detail, it is far from the disaster that one might assume based on the tone of the letter. It appears green and healthy, and it isn't overgrown.

What's more, it could be forgiven for looking a lot worse at that particular moment, according to the original poster.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

"This is after we've had a ton of rain and the day before we cut the lawn," they said.

Most people would have a slightly overgrown lawn at that point, since it's not recommended to cut grass during or immediately after rain while the ground is muddy.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time that an HOA has had unrealistic lawn-care expectations.

HOAs are known for wanting a uniform appearance for a neighborhood — even when that requires expensive, labor-intensive efforts that use polluting fertilizers and herbicides, or even applying excessive water during a drought.

Homeowners sometimes have success changing the rules to allow more low-maintenance and eco-friendly options like native lawns, but it can be an uphill battle.

Commenters were angry on the original poster's behalf.

"I don't see any weeds," said one user. Nevertheless, they thought the original poster should cover their bases. "Keep all letters from them," they added.

"I would respond that they deliver a proper definition of 'weed' as you don't have any weeds," another user added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





