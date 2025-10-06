Homeowner distraught after HOA makes sudden change in front of their house: 'It looks awful'

"Is there anything that can be done?"



Moving into a neighborhood with an HOA may feel like it has a learning curve. The home may be yours, but there are plenty of rules that feel restrictive and sometimes detrimental to the neighborhood.

One new homeowner was surprised by a renovation from their HOA and was not happy with the outcome. They posted their grief in the r/HOA subreddit.

"The HOA took out all the landscaping in between our neighbors' and our driveways and paved over it. It looks awful! We had beautiful, mature shrubs separating our driveway from our townhome neighbor, which made them feel nice and private. The HOA landscapers came in and … paved over it. It [has] killed our home's curb appeal [and] probably lowered the cost of our home. Is there anything that can be done?" the OP posted.

The attached photo shows a before-and-after. The HOA had removed a natural divider between their two-car garage entrance that had shrubs and leveled it out with concrete.

Heat islands in urban spaces occur when there is no shade from the sun via trees or water, and instead it bounces off man-made materials like concrete and asphalt. Without green spaces, the temperature of heat islands can be increased by up to seven degrees, according to the EPA.

HOAs are notorious for enforcing appearances over function. Some HOAs have rules against solar drying, what plants you can put in your garden, and what paints you can use on your home. While native lawns may not be an aesthetic preference for many HOAs, native plants reduce maintenance and water use, and attract more pollinators and local fauna.

HOAs should be encouraging gardening, as it can reduce the homeowner's demand for mass-produced produce, lower their environmental footprint, and improve the homeowner's mental and physical health.

For those who want to work with their HOA to instill change, they should look into their local bylaws.

The Redditors' comments encouraged the new homeowners to participate in the conversation and stay engaged in their community.

"Talk to your neighbor. Buy some large pots with some evergreen shrubs. Put them where the plants used to be," one user commented.

"You and all your neighbors are 'the HOA.' You can change the landscaping back if this is a common area, if enough neighbors agree," another Redditor suggested.

