Homeowner baffled after HOA threatens fine over lawn appearance: 'How do I fix?'

Homeowners associations exist to maintain aesthetically pleasing and uniform neighborhoods. There are benefits to the organizations, including maintenance of shared and individual spaces as well as upkeep of community amenities.

In some cases, however, HOAs can prevent homeowners from installing eco-friendly systems, such as compost bins or solar panels, on their private properties.

One Reddit user had a negative interaction with their HOA, which threatened a fine for the weeds in their lawn.

They turned to the subreddit r/lawncare for advice.

The poster shared pictures of their lawn, which included green, grass-like weeds. The yard looked well-maintained, and the weeds were far from being an eyesore.

"HOA doesn't like my lawn," the homeowner wrote. "How do I fix before they fine me?"

Commenters offered advice, and some suggested that the original poster get on the HOA board. One noted they had joined theirs to combat rules such as the one from the post.

If an HOA target wants to make a change but has no interest in joining the board, there are ways for them to change their HOA's bylaws.

Neighborhood residents can study state laws, HOA bylaws, and unofficial rules of their HOAs. They can then amicably reach out to members of the board via letter or email.

Homeowners can use this example letter as a starting point. They can also opt to present to the board during a meeting.

Standing up to HOAs in support of eco-friendly upgrades is important and empowering. Sometimes, the rules are not warranted or applied correctly.

Native grasses and weeds are not necessarily harmful, as natural lawns can save people time, money, and water.

Weeds like the ones in this homeowner's lawn also attract and nourish pollinators, according to The Guardian. They prevent soil erosion, too, protecting the planet and its inhabitants.

Commenters encouraged the original poster to stand up to their HOA to avoid having to destroy their lawn.

"Check your rules," one advised. "There's a good chance there was just some a-hole resident that complained about this, and you may not be in actual violation of any rule."

"This is not right. I'd fight that," another said.

