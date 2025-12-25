Homeowner outraged after catching HOA's shady behavior: 'Lied about the source'

Homeowners associations are supposed to ensure that people take good care of their properties. However, many of them can stand in the way when homeowners wish to make money-saving, environmentally friendly upgrades to their homes. In the worst cases, they can lead individuals to make more costly, energy-draining adjustments to their properties.

This is what happened to one Reddit user whose HOA president apparently stole their electricity. The poster shared that they were essentially expected to use their personal electricity to power the entire community's sprinkler system. The president had assured the homeowner that the system was on a separate meter. However, the poster realized the water wouldn't run when they turned off the breaker in their home.

"I have an HOA president that is not calling meetings when required, has not provided a copy of the bylaws, and has lied about the source of electricity," the OP wrote.

HOAs often enforce rules that promote a certain aesthetic standard, such as trim monoculture lawns or no solar panels. In addition to making every home cookie-cutter, these bylaws block homeowners from major upgrades such as solar panels, heat pumps, and natural lawns. These installations not only improve the quality of living, but also save people money.

These upgrades are better for your wallet — and the environment. Switching to renewables such as solar and geothermal reduces our reliance on gas, coal, and oil. People can fight back against their HOAs by resisting these changes. It all starts with an email or a letter to your HOA board.

Fellow Reddit users shared advice to the OP, insisting that they prevent their HOA president from taking more of their electricity.

"Leave that breaker off if it's within your home," one person wrote.

"You can get a registered electrician to just disconnect that wire," another said.

The Reddit user took action and resisted the energy-sucking suggestion from their HOA president. After sending a few emails and letters to the president, they received a resolution of sorts. They said the president resigned from the post and had been violating the bylaws himself, leaving room for the OP to run for the position and potentially create some positive changes.

