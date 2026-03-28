Wildfire victims hit with $23,000 HOA bill: 'Who treats their friends and neighbors so heartlessly?'

"The fire brought everyone together until that HOA letter went out."

After surviving a devastating wildfire that destroyed several homes, residents of one community were faced with a new kind of challenge.

The controversy centers on a luxury community in Altadena, California, where residents are still rebuilding after the Eaton fire. But instead of focusing solely on recovery, a heated dispute over a $23,000 homeowners association fee has turned neighbors against one another, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Residents were given just over a month to pay a $23,614 "special assessment" to cover community repairs. Those who didn't pay faced steep penalties, including interest, late fees, and even the threat of foreclosure.

According to an HOA presentation, the fee was intended to help cover $6.4 million in damage to shared amenities such as irrigation systems, fencing, and landscaping.

While some residents supported the move, others were shocked by both the amount and the timing, especially as many were still dealing with the loss of their homes.

The situation escalated further when the HOA filed a lawsuit against a resident whose house had burned down, seeking to foreclose on the property over unpaid dues.

"Who treats their friends and neighbors so heartlessly after the greatest catastrophe of their lives?" said resident Ryan Harmon, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Not every resident has $24,000 lying around months after their house burned."

As rebuilding costs climb, homeowners, even in affluent areas, can be left navigating systems that may not always prioritize flexibility or compassion.

"People were saying, 'If you can't pay this, why do you even own a home in this community?'" resident Cassie Coleman told the Los Angeles Times. "We were embarrassed."

HOAs have increasingly faced criticisms for policies that can complicate recovery efforts. In some cases, associations have restricted cost-saving upgrades, such as installing solar panels.

The situation raises broader questions about the role of HOAs as climate-driven disasters become more frequent and severe.

"It's sad to see a once-thriving community turned so nasty," Harmon said. "The fire brought everyone together until that HOA letter went out."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.