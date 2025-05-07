Homeowner shares photo after bypassing HOA's rules with genius yard system: 'You've given me a project'

One helpful homeowner on Reddit used their home compost setup as an example to give other users a tutorial for creating gardening gold.

"I live in suburbia and my neighborhood has an HOA," they explained. "They aren't strict, but open compost is frowned upon. I have this system that works great."

Photo Credit: Reddit

HOAs often put up resistance when homeowners want to make money-saving and eco-friendly updates to their homes and gardens. In the case of compost, it can give a boost to your flowers or make it easier to grow your own food, but many HOAs make a fuss about the appearance or smell of a compost heap.

You can sometimes change the bylaws to allow compost, but the original poster had success with this closed system instead.

They shared a photo of their setup: a row of three covered black bins and a sifting table with a tub underneath.

The first composter, equipped with a sealed bottom, is where they put food scraps, yard waste, cardboard, and urine. Then it is moved to the next composter, which is the "finisher/cold composter." As this one fills up, it is moved to the sifting table. The compost that is sifted properly goes to the last bin to be used, while the compost that isn't sifted is moved back to the first bin to continue the process.

According to the original poster, this system produces 200 gallons of compost per year and costs them under $150.

Commenters were impressed and eager to try their hands.

"You've given me a project, thank you," said one excited user in all caps. "I've been dying to start composting."

"That sifter bro. Super jealous. I'm hunched over with 5-gallon buckets," said another user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.