Homeowner upset after neighbor complains to HOA about forest on property: 'I'm considering this trespassing'

"This sounds like lawyer territory to me as well."

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners associations can offer perks like increased amenities or home value, but their practices can often be restrictive or feel unfair. 

A Redditor asked this HOA-hating subreddit for advice on a neighborhood Karen and her frustrating behavior.

The Redditor describes having trouble with their HOA, and more specifically, board member Karen. 

Karen had complaints for multiple homes, from wobbly pathway stones to weeds in the woods. According to the original poster, one complaint involved her "saying we had 3 days to put up a new fence as ours is decrepit and has mold which could kill people. [It's] a beautiful rustic fence. It has lichen which is normal and nontoxic."

The OP asked for advice, saying that "[Karen] is asserting her right to come on our property ... I'm considering this trespassing. HOA is saying bylaws allow her to do this. What can I do?"

The comments encouraged the Redditor to call the cops or get a lawyer. 

"See if you can have her specifically trespassed," one user commented. "You would go to the local police who handles your neighborhood … Send her and the HOA a notification and copy of the trespass that she is not allowed on your property."

"This sounds like lawyer territory to me as well. We had to do it when our board was not following proper procedures," another agreed.

This isn't the first time an HOA's behavior has seemed downright ridiculous. Chopping down of healthy trees, preventing home improvements, and banning solar panels are among the complaints. 

A restrictive HOA is bad for homeowners who want to make money-saving upgrades and bad for the environment. But if you're in a similar situation as this Redditor, there are resources to help you on your journey. 

If your HOA isn't following the proper procedures, start by reviewing your relevant neighborhood documents and bring your concerns to the board. But if that doesn't work, consider legal action or advice. 

"Document, document, document," another Redditor wisely advised

