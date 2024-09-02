Neighbor troubled by HOA's grievous home maintenance policy: 'This makes me so sad and mad'

"Even just saying something at an HOA meeting could show that others agree with you."

Homeowners associations have long alienated their residents with one-size-fits-all policies. As many residents become more eco-friendly and cost-conscious, HOA policies that ignore their resulting impact on the planet are a growing source of frustration.



We've seen American residents stifled in trying to install solar power, blocked from making changes to their yards that save water and money, and even banned from parking electric cars in their own garages.



A Reddit user recently highlighted a worrisome policy in their neighborhood: an annual pressure wash with chemicals that is mandated by the HOA. The Redditor explained that the HOA provided no way to opt out, acknowledging that there at least was such an option for spreading fertilizer in residents' yards.



As a result of last year's pressure wash, the Redditor saw "thousands of birds the next day" drawn out by an allegedly "mild chemical." They speculated that the chemical damaged the bug population and upset the neighborhood's ecosystem.

Understandably, the Redditor noted, "This makes me so sad and mad" about being mandated to go through the pressure wash this year and wondered: "Why does this even need to be done?"

They also said they are worried about bringing up their kids in a "toxic neighborhood," noting their aspiration to raise them in a more natural environment. "I dream of living in the woods with my kids," they wrote.

It's worth noting that an option The Cool Down endorses is to work directly with HOAs to rethink and change these detrimental policies. Changing policies around solar panels or yard and property maintenance in cases like this one, for instance, can save residents money and resources while benefiting the local habitat.



Ultimately, the more residents who are willing to work with or fight the HOAs (if necessary), the more likely they'll be to allow residents to make eco-friendly choices. This will improve the neighborhood instead of stalling positive changes for residents and the environment for typically superficial HOA reasons related to appearances or just plain old red tape.

One Redditor chimed in to support this proactive approach: "Change it from within! Join the hoa and advocate for a native plant garden."

Another emphasized the importance of starting the conversation and creating lasting change: "I wholeheartedly support your dream to move to the woods with your kids but this impact will last even after you move. Even just saying something at an HOA meeting could show that others agree with you."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.