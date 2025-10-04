Expert issues warning over aggressive plant taking over US region: 'This is becoming way too common of a sight'

A botanist has sounded the alarm over a rapidly spreading invasive plant that is taking over native habitats from California to Canada.

Posting on TikTok, botanist Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) explains that the Himalayan berry, which was introduced to California by Luther Burbank, is now the No. 1 threat to biodiversity in California, according to Jessie.

While walking in the foothills of California, Jessie points out the invasive species, which is taking over large areas of riparian habitat. "This is becoming way too common of a sight," Jessie said.

Jessie explains that the plant is taking over local habitats and replacing native plants, such as oak and maple trees. This is problematic because native plants help prevent riparian areas from flooding, which is particularly important in California, where many residential homes in the area are vulnerable to flooding.

Invasive species pose a significant global problem, as they damage buildings and infrastructure, harm agriculture, and contribute to the spread of pests and diseases. Additionally, many invasive species are spreading into new areas, where they outcompete native plants and wildlife, causing local species to become endangered.

According to research, invasive species are costing the economy billions of dollars every year. Research suggests that since 1960, non-native plants and animals have cost society more than $2.2 trillion, as reported by Phys.org.

One way you can help protect native ecosystems is to rewild your yard or replace grass lawns with natural alternatives, such as clover or buffalo grass. This helps to support native habitats and the wildlife that depend on them, including pollinators. Additionally, native plants can help protect against flooding by absorbing water and stabilizing the soil with their deep root systems.

Another benefit of incorporating native plants into your lawn is that they're much easier and less expensive to maintain.

Jessie's video was flooded with comments from users battling the invasive berry plant themselves.

"I'm currently battling this in Washington. You can't even give it a month. It will overtake everything," one commenter wrote.

"I'm constantly having to remove them just on my one acre," added another.

