Homeowner met with barrage of genuine feedback after questioning trendy kitchen appliances: 'What does that ... mean for the cooking experience?'

A homeowner looking to upgrade their kitchen has turned to the internet for advice as to whether shelling out extra cash for a premium-brand induction range would be worth the money.

Writing on the r/appliances subreddit, the original poster asked about induction ranges: "I get that the more expensive ones are better quality, but what does that actually mean for the cooking experience?"

According to the OP, they were trying to decide whether to pay as much as $5,000 to $8,000 for a higher-end induction range or to go with a more budget-friendly option for about $1,000 to $2,000.

Fellow Redditors flooded the comments with their takes on the OP's dilemma.

"I have a Wolf induction range, and I feel it was worth every penny," said one commenter. "They are designed and built for 20+ year lifespans and are professional quality."

Another commenter said their family had good luck going the budget-friendly route.

"My son brought a Frigidaire that works fine," they wrote. "It was cheap as heck."

A third user warned that they had gone for the initial savings only to experience problems down the line.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"For 8 years it was good," they shared. "Finally two rings stopped working and [it was] too expensive to repair."

Other Redditors suggested finding a middle ground, saying they were looking at induction ranges for a price somewhere in between the OP's two extremes.

"We love Miele brand and will likely go with one of the Miele's 30" induction," chimed in another Redditor. "They have one that is $2,600 and one that is $3,100 – so while over the $1-2K, not close to the $5-8K."

Whichever option is right for you, upgrading to an energy-efficient induction range or cooktop has the potential to save you money on your energy bill while also protecting your family from the health hazards of gas stoves.

In recent years, experts studying the topic have learned more about the dangerous pollutants that gas stoves release into the home. Some researchers have been shocked by what they have found.

"I didn't expect to see pollutant concentrations breach health benchmarks in bedrooms within an hour of gas stove use, and stay there for hours after the stove is turned off," said Rob Jackson of Stanford University, the lead author of a study looking into the hazards of gas stoves, per Stanford Report.

Because the pollutants travel throughout the home and don't just stay in the kitchen, Jackson warned, "It's the whole family's problem."

For those looking to take advantage of the health benefits and energy efficiency of an induction cooktop, budget-friendly options are available. For example, plug-in induction burners are available for as little as $50.

Additionally, for a limited time, tax credits for energy-efficient home appliances like induction cooktops and ranges are still available, saving as much as $840. However, those tax credits expire at the end of 2025, so you must act quickly to take advantage of them.

To push the cost savings and environmental benefits of an induction stove even further, many homeowners pair their electric appliances with a home solar system.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer makes it easy to understand the various choices available when it comes to home solar, including leasing options. For example, Palmetto's LightReach offers solar leasing programs that allow homeowners to lower their utility rate by as much as 20% for as little as $0 down.

For more information, including details on how you can save up to $10,000 off the price of home solar, make sure to check out Solar Explorer.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.