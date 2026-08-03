Tennessee tenant says broken A/C left her apartment above 90 degrees during heat wave

"I'm paying rent for something that I can't even get fixed."

Days without a functioning air conditioning unit during a recent heat wave left one Memphis tenant saying her apartment became dangerously hot and "unbearable" to stay in.

What happened?

According to WREG, Angela, who lives in Southeast Memphis at Southwind Lakes Apartments, said her A/C has not worked since Saturday and that the temperature inside her unit has climbed past 90 degrees.

By noon Monday, the thermostat in her apartment showed readings of 88 to 89 degrees, AOL relayed. That reading came as excessive heat warnings remained active and heat indexes stayed high across much of the country.

Angela said she originally notified the apartment complex about the issue last week. She told WREG that the system was fixed Thursday, but only for a short time, and that when she got home from work on Saturday, it was no longer running.

"I been in heat, like literally since Saturday. I got high blood pressure. I can't deal with this," Angela told the outlet, adding, "I've contacted the office; I got an email back saying they'll get somebody to accommodate my needs as soon as they can … You know, I'm paying rent for something that I can't even get fixed."

She also told WREG that the heat inside the apartment has affected all aspects of her daily life.

Why does it matter?

Extreme indoor heat caused by a broken A/C unit can be hazardous, especially for tenants with underlying health concerns such as high blood pressure, which Angela said she has.

Tenants in too many places have landlords that are slow to fix critical appliances or rules that limit lower-cost ways to adapt at home.

While waiting to hear back from management, Angela said she has been trying to get by with fans, ice packs, and other temporary steps.

WREG said it contacted the apartment complex by phone and email for comment and to ask when repairs might be completed, but did not get a response.

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