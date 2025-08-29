Passerby stunned after stumbling upon 'awesome' find on curb: 'My jaw dropped'

"Guess I need to keep my eyes on the curb."

After setting off on a leisurely Sunday stroll, one passerby was thrilled to discover a glorious set of chairs that they had been dreaming of for years.

"My white whale curb find," the OP wrote in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

They had secured five Heywood Wakefield vintage school chairs that typically sell for hundreds of dollars each, completely free of charge.

The find is a reminder of how effective it is to set out items one no longer needs on the curb as gems for a passersby. It supports homeowners wishing to declutter and those on the hunt for new items.

"Guess I need to keep my eyes on the curb for a bigger dining table," the OP mentioned in their post.

Sourcing free or low-priced items through curb-side pickup or thrifting means that consumers are supporting the circular economy, which is based on reducing waste that ends up in landfills. What could be someone's waste can turn into another's treasure.

According to the World Bank, two billion metric tons of waste are generated, and at least 33% of the waste ends up in landfills, often in an environmentally unsafe manner. It's predicted that solid waste generation "is predicted to grow from 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050."

Thrifting is another way to reduce waste. By donating old items to thrift stores, one can support the mission of thrift stores and get rid of items they no longer want.

To reduce waste that ends up in landfills, while building the circular economy, seeking waste solutions that can brighten someone's day or even generate income through reselling is the best approach.

Redditors were just as happy about the find as the passerby.

"My jaw dropped, they really just need a nice refinishing and are good as new," wrote one. "That's awesome."

Another commented, "It's not clutter if you're saving good items from destruction! Awesome find!"

