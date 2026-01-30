Shopper thrilled after discovering valuable item in thrift store grab bag: 'What a great bargain'

One Redditor found the haul of all hauls in a job lot of jewelry.

Imagine spending $30 on a bag of jewelry, only to find a designer bracelet worth $3,000 tucked inside.

Well, that is precisely what happened to one lucky thrifter, who found a Hermès Chaine d'ancre bracelet in a job lot and immediately took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share the news.

The chunky jewelry appeared to be vintage, with the original poster guessing it came from the 1960s or 70s due to the older script stamped into the metal. On top of that, it looks to be solid silver — quite the steal for less than forty bucks!

According to the thrifter, a major Hermès collector offered $3,200 to buy the bracelet off them.

A thrifting trip is much more likely to net you a bargain than shopping at big brand stores. Being eagle-eyed in the jewelry section just might help you stumble across something vintage, quirky, or valuable.

If you're not in the market for yourself, reselling second-hand finds could help you earn a little extra cash.

Even if you don't find something as staggering as jewelry worth thousands, you're bound to find clothes, books, furniture, electronics, and a whole host of other treasures for a fraction of what you may usually pay.

Also, purchasing goods second-hand helps prevent them from ending up in a landfill. The United Nations Environment Program found that 92 million tons of textiles are wasted each year around the globe, largely because of the fast-fashion industry.

Thrifting, on the other hand, gives clothes a second life and reduces the demand for new, low-quality clothes churned out by massive polluters like Shein.

Redditors were majorly impressed by the thrifter's incredible haul.

"What a great bargain and a hefty find!" one Redditor commented.

"Omg I dream of finding things like this!" another person said, alongside a scattering of crying emojis.

One user joked, "Absolutely gutted that this happened to you and not to me."

