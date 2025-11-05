Expert reveals simple steps to protect against invisible household hazard: 'Researchers suggest reducing exposure'

"Quite how harmful these particles are to an individual's health is hard to quantify."

Even in modern homes, the air we breathe indoors can quietly affect our health. And one small change can make a big difference.

Research shows that tiny particles from fires, stoves, and log burners can linger in the home, which can have negative impacts on human health in many ways. The World Health Organization estimates that indoor air pollutants from sources like fires are responsible for 3.2 million premature deaths every year from illnesses including heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

"Quite how harmful these particles are to an individual's health is hard to quantify but, as well as affecting your lungs, the smaller particles can carry nasty chemicals into your bloodstream, causing premature ageing of the cardiovascular system," explained Dr. Mark Porter, NHS GP and columnist for the Sunday Times.

The good news is that there are practical solutions to reducing risk.



"Researchers suggest reducing exposure by minimising burning time … opening windows periodically and only burning seasoned or kiln-dried wood," Porter noted. "To which I would add not opening the door on your stove unless you have to and considering using an air filter."

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters reduce the smallest particles from fires and stoves, which have potential benefits for cardiovascular health. Research suggests that using HEPA filters at home can help improve blood flow, lower inflammation, and reduce blood pressure. They also remove allergens, which benefits people with allergies and asthma by reducing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and blocked noses. And these benefits often happen after days, not weeks.

HEPA filters can even help protect from outdoor air pollution. This is beneficial since, as our planet continues to heat up, it is likely that air quality will continue to get worse as natural sources of air pollution increase by 14%.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

While Porter suggested that a heat pump would be the cleanest, long-term heating solution, HEPA filters are an affordable, accessible option. At around $133, HEPA filters are easily accessible and can integrate with your current heating system to offer a simple way to improve indoor air quality and protect the health of those in your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.