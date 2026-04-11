Homeowner asks for advice on how much damage on a new appliance is acceptable

Upgrading your HVAC for a more-efficient model is one of the best ways to save on your utility bills and curb rising energy costs, but it is vital to work with certified and vetted contractors to make sure your installation goes without a hitch.

One homeowner recently took to Reddit to post after discovering slight damage to their brand-new heating and cooling unit. The original poster explained in the subreddit r/heatpumps that they noticed some of the fins on the unit, which are essential for a heat pump's ability to transfer heat, were bent out of place. They included several images for proof.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

For context, heat pumps work slightly differently than a conventional furnace or AC unit. Instead of creating heat using electric resistance or by burning fossil fuels, heat pumps essentially transfer heat energy from our air into and out of rooms.

While the technology has been around for decades, recent improvements have driven more widespread adoption of heat pump HVAC systems in the U.S. As a result, these modern systems are highly efficient and can help homeowners dramatically save on energy costs.





The OP's story is a reminder to work with vetted contractors to ensure you're getting the best installation possible. One resource to help you connect with verified installers is TCD's partner Palmetto.

Luckily for this homeowner, several commenters explained that this issue is not only incredibly common but also has a simple solution:

"It should be an easy fix with a fin comb," one user wrote. "Call the installer and ask for them to straighten your coil fins."

"[It's] not ideal, but not a deal-breaker either," another added. "If you want to be safe, you can straighten the fins using a fin comb (cheap tool) and restore airflow."

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"It won't affect performance…this is completely normal. In fact events like hail can easily cause this kind of damage," a third Redditor wrote.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're seriously considering an upgrade, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50% without requiring an upfront investment. Its leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Plus, homeowners can pair solar panels with electric appliances like efficient HVAC systems to drive utility costs even lower. TCD's partner EnergySage makes it easy to find the right system and installer, with potential savings of up to $10,000.

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