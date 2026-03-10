New study uncovers disturbing health risk elderly people face during blackouts: '85% ... [have] a significant risk of death'

The researchers say their findings are a starting point that can help the city start methodically mitigating risk for residents.

A new study found that the combination of a heat wave and power outage in Austin could be life-threatening to a significant number of elderly residents.

What's happening?

Researchers from UT-City CoLab — a collaboration between the University of Texas, city leaders, and community members — simulated a situation where temperatures exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit for three days and corresponded with a grid blackout. Then, they determined the survivability of those conditions for different age groups.

They found that "85% of Austin's single-family homes would pose a significant risk of death to an elderly person inside" in such conditions, according to a summary by KVUE.

Unsurprisingly, the most vulnerable areas of the city were those with more freeways and parking lots, which attract heat. The authors added that heat risk can vary depending on a home's age, materials, and construction.

Why is this study important?

Many places across the United States are grappling with historic heat as global temperatures continue to climb.

In June 2025, for instance, scorching temperatures combined with humidity swept the Northeast. In Maryland, this resulted in nearly 500 urgent care facility and emergency room visits. And UT-City CoLab predicted that the frequency of heat waves in Austin could double by 2100.

Heat deaths are also a concern as temperatures climb. They've been on the rise across the country since 1999, with a significant increase between 2016 and 2023, according to one study.

What's being done to help protect people from heat waves?

The researchers said their findings are a starting point that can help the city start methodically mitigating risk for residents. Planting trees in at-risk areas, adding cooling centers, and developing home weatherization programs could all help people stay safer and cooler.

Meanwhile, battery storage is one of the best ways to keep your home up and running during grid outages.

Pila offers a backup battery that costs just a fraction of the price of a full home backup system. Pila's battery is small and plugs directly into appliances like refrigerators or an AC unit to keep them juiced during a blackout. Their device is great for both renters and homeowners alike.

EnergySage is also a great option for those looking for a more global home backup system.

