Homeowners in the U.K. may not be getting the full financial benefit of a heat pump if they install one as a standalone upgrade instead of treating it as part of a broader home energy strategy.

The analysis found the deepest bill cuts came from using a heat pump alongside solar panels, battery storage, and a suitable electricity tariff rather than relying on any single change.

What's happening?

In research covered by Euronews, the U.K.'s Energy Saving Trust modeled more than 1.1 million ways homeowners could pair a heat pump with home solar, batteries, and an electricity plan to find the cheapest setup. The lowest-cost setups generally included all three upgrades plus the right tariff, producing typical yearly savings of about £800, while the top-performing combinations delivered more than £1,000 a year.

Tariff choice also made a major difference. Homes that swapped their gas boiler for a heat pump but stayed on a standard electricity plan often saw only limited savings, while switching to a heat-pump tariff or a time-varying pricing plan could cut heating bills by as much as £330 annually.

Heat pump installations have topped 28 million across Europe. As fossil fuel prices remain exposed to global conflicts and market volatility, many households are looking for more dependable ways to heat and cool their homes.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they move heat instead of generating it, and they can provide both heating and cooling from the same unit. That efficiency can translate into savings, especially when paired with tax credits and rebates, and homeowners can compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

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Why does it matter?

The economics depend on more than the heat pump alone. Rooftop panels can lower a home's need to buy electricity from the grid, and batteries can hold onto self-generated energy or cheaper power purchased earlier for use when rates go up.

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In those top-tier setups, heating costs dropped by nearly 80%.

When grants are included and the cost of replacing an aging gas boiler is avoided, the investment in a heat pump could be recovered in roughly two to four years.

Beyond saving money, these upgrades can also reduce planet-warming pollution by lowering reliance on gas and making better use of renewable electricity generated at home.

What's being done?

Policy support is already making a difference in some places. The European Heat Pump Association says government measures have helped reduce upfront costs and improve electricity price competitiveness, making heat pumps a more attractive option. In the Netherlands, for instance, European Commission figures cited in Euronews show that swapping inefficient gas boilers for heat pumps can reduce heating costs by as much as 80%.

The Energy Saving Trust says more grants, low-interest loans, and clearer guidance could help more people make the switch. Homeowners interested in adding rooftop panels can also use EnergySage, a free solar quotes comparison tool; with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And for households starting with heating and cooling first, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another way to compare systems, costs, and available incentives before committing to an upgrade.

Similar savings are showing up elsewhere in the U.K. energy market. A separate analysis found that pairing rooftop solar with battery storage alone could cut a household's annual energy bill by as much as 44%, even without a heat pump in the mix.

As Stew Horne, Energy Saving Trust's group head of sector intelligence and external affairs, put it, "People need clearer advice, better tools to compare tariffs and more support to access these technologies so they can make confident, informed decisions on what is right for their home."

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