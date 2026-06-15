Energy cap rises to almost $2,500 in the UK, but home solar and batteries could cut bills by 44%

The upcoming rate increases are tied to supply disruptions linked to the U.S. war with Iran.

Energy costs in Britain are set to climb again, but fresh analysis points to a home energy option that could meaningfully cut the impact: rooftop solar combined with battery storage.

Installing solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy.

What happened?

According to a May report from the New Economics Foundation (NEF), as gas regulators in the U.K. announce higher summer energy bills, homeowners with south-facing roofs could save £823 (roughly $1,100) each year by installing solar panels and batteries on their homes.

The new analysis from the NEF found that households with solar panels and batteries could shave their annual energy bill by almost 44% with the energy cap in the U.K. increasing to £1,862 ($2,496).

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With battery storage, homes with east- or west-facing roofs could save £728 ($976) a year, while those with north-facing roofs could still save £602 ($807).

NEF based those estimates on a typical household using 2,700 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and installing a 4-kilowatt-peak rooftop solar system along with a 5-kilowatt-hour battery.

Why does it matter?

The report noted a typical household may have to spend as much as £10,000 ($13,409) on a solar-and-battery system. While the upfront cost can be significant for some homeowners, the savings on energy bills often help offset the initial investment over time.

The report also highlights how dependent household energy costs still are on swings in fossil fuel markets.

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According to the NEF, the upcoming rate increases are tied to supply disruptions linked to the U.S. war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

What can I do?

If you're interested in adopting clean solar energy, comparing system prices and searching for available incentives before signing a contract can help reduce upfront costs while maximizing bill savings.

Battery storage can add several benefits to a solar system: It can help a home ride out outages, reduce energy costs, and support going off-grid. It also lets households save cheaper grid electricity or self-generated power for later, increasing the overall value of solar.

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